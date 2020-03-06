fashion

Fashion Friday: Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning break out their power suits

By Roshumba Williams
This week many celebrities delivered knockout looks with an array of power suits, so fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven favorite looks.

Céline Dion made a statement as she strolled through New York in a bold Moncler Richard Quinn ensemble. The matching coat and tights were embellished with a graphic floral print in hues of white, black and blue.


For her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Elle Fanning looked sophisticated in a black pantsuit. The "Maleficent" actress modernized the look with a plunging neckline and layered bohemian necklaces.

During Paris fashion week, Bella Hadid rocked an old-school look in a Prohibition-era pinstripe vest with matching slacks. The supermodel finished off the look with a maroon tie, pearl accents and a "Dilara" monogrammed belt.

Kanye West also made it out to the City of Lights to host his Sunday Service. Kim Kardashian supported her husband and made Williams' top fashion list with her latex, butterscotch Balmain bodysuit and blazer.

Matthew McConaughey donned a three-piece plaid suit at a HistoryTalks "Leadership & Legacy" event at Carnegie Hall in New York, where he spoke about how his acting roles have shaped his life.

In Los Angeles, dynamic duo Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez inspired the crowd during the Oprah 2020 Vision Your Life in Focus Tour. Lopez glowed in a marigold pantsuit which featured a draped neckline and side sash. Meanwhile, Oprah shimmered in a gray suit and silver metallic sneakers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritykim kardashiankanye westred carpet fashionparistelevisionhollywoodfashion showfashion
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy
Texas designer uses YouTube to get her start in the fashion industry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News