Texas parents sentenced for dissolving toddler's body in acid

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a 2-year-old girl were sentenced Friday for putting her remains in a container full of acid.

Monica Dominguez and Gerardo Zavala-Loredo were both arrested in February after police searched their apartment and found the remains of their daughter, Rebecka Zavala, in a five-gallon container hidden in a bedroom closet.

Laredo police say the parents told them they were trying to dispose of the girl's remains after she drowned without adult supervision.

Webb County's district attorney said the scene was overwhelming.

"As you can imagine, it's very difficult for all of us in law enforcement and for the first responders to be in a situation to come across a scene like we did," said District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

RELATED: Parents arrested after toddler's body found in bucket of acid

Both parents pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence of a human corpse Friday.

Zavala-Loredo took a plea deal and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Dominguez additionally pleaded guilty to endangering a child and abuse of a corpse. She will serve a total of 20 years in prison.

Dominguez had a previous probation charge from an injury to a child case in which her 9-month-old son suffered six bone fractures. Her judgment will run consecutively with a 10-year revocation sentence for violating her probation in the prior case.

According to KGNS, neither parent could be charged with murder because the state of the toddler's remains prevented authorities from determining a cause of death.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laredochild deathtexas newstoddlerparents charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner
Woman turns to Ted when insurance won't cover $6K MS drug
JJ Watt tells fans to text him...seriously!
Trump impeachment hearing witness is Spring Branch ISD alum
ABC13 Evening News for November 19, 2019
Armored car heist suspect killed by guard was from Houston
HISD teachers file lawsuit to stop takeover of school board
Show More
TSU law school tied to admissions 'improprieties': sources
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
Stray with nose growth named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
Teen dies after Halloween night road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News