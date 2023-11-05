Parents of killed Northwestern State player files lawsuit against coach

After Northwestern State canceled its football season amid Ronnie Caldwell Jr's death, ABC13 spoke with his family for more about a lawsuit filed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family members of killed Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell Jr. filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday night.

The video above is from a previous report.

Court documents show that the attorneys claim the university, the Quad Apartment Complex, and former Northwestern State head football Coach Brad Laird failed to protect Caldwell.

Caldwell's parents, Ronnie Caldwell Sr. and Blanche Bradley, stated last week that they planned to bring the lawsuit following their son's death on Oct. 12. Their statement came a day after the university said it was canceling the rest of the football season and that Lairdhad resigned as head coach.

RELATED: Fallout felt in Houston after Northwestern State cancels football season

According to the family's attorneys, the roommate, John McIntosh, pulled a gun on Caldwell, who immediately reported the incident to his father. Caldwell was shot and died three days later, despite assurances that he would be shifted to a safer location.

McIntosh had been arrested that day for having a handgun while under the influence of a controlled hazardous the substance. However, no one has been charged with murder.