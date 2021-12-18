covid-19

5K race honoring woman's dad who died from COVID raises $12K for research

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Race honoring woman's dad who died of COVID raises $12k for research

In November, ABC13 profiled Krista Patlovich and the touching way she was celebrating her late father.

Nick Georgas was an avid runner, who died in December 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. To honor the man they called Papou, Patlovich helped organize the inaugural Papou's 5k. Proceeds from the Dec. 11 race at No Label Brewing Company in Katy, would be donated to COVID research.


Thanks to nearly 200 runners taking part in Papou's 5k - $12,000 will be donated to Houston's UT Health Science Center.

"This kind of activity is incredibly valuable," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease specialist with UTHealth Houston."Because of the way biomedical sciences funding works, big grants help tackle huge projects."


Ostrosky, who leads research at the UTHealth Houston COVID-19 Center of Excellence, explained that "grants from pharmaceutical companies tackle medium-sized projects, but they're defined by their priorities - not really ours, necessarily. So, grassroots community donations like this help us tackle small but very important questions that would otherwise not be funded. This kind of funding, for example, will help us look into antibody testing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
NHL not going to Olympics amid COVID disruption
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News