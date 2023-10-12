The baby's mother told police she ran for half a mile while the suspect chased after her. A police sergeant had to get stiches after the suspect reportedly struggled with officers during his arrest.

Attempted kidnapping suspect told police he was going to take baby to Senegal, court records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby at a park near downtown told police he was going to take the child to his home county of Senegal, according to court documents.

Papa Modou Gueye, 32, is charged with attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Tuesday morning on a walking trail at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

According to court records, a woman was jogging along Buffalo Bayou with her son in a stroller, headed toward a wooden bridge, when she saw the suspect approach and thought he was going to ask for money.

The mother reportedly tried to ignore him, but then he blocked her path and, with two hands, reached into the stroller to grab the boy.

That's when the mother turned around and fled. She reportedly ran for half a mile as Gueye chased after her.

The mother saw another jogger passing by and screamed for help. The jogger flagged a nearby mobility officer, who then brought in another officer to help make the arrest.

As officers attempted to take Gueye into custody, there was a struggle, court documents state. A police sergeant had to pin him on the sidewalk and in the process, sustained cuts to the elbow.

The sergeant had to get stitches to treat their injuries.

Gueye was supposed to be in court on Wednesday, but he did not appear because he was reportedly acting out. His charges were still read.

"Alright the allegation here is Mr. Gueye tried to take a 1-year-old child from its mother while they were on the walking and jogging trial. He allegedly admitted to police that he was going to flee the country with the child, " the prosecutor read in court.

A judge set his bond at $40,000.

If Gueye posts bond, he won't be allowed to return to Eleanor Tinsley Park and can't go within 200 feet of the mother or her child. He also has to stay in Harris County while the case is pending and hand over his passport because investigators believe he could be a flight risk.

Police said Gueye may face additional charges. Records show he does not have a criminal history.

Gueye was again scheduled to face a judge on Thursday but did not appear.

