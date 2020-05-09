Barbershops, hair and nail salons reopen today in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday was a big day in the beauty world. Nail salons, tanning salons, hair salons and barbershops all got to reopen in Texas.In Missouri City, ladies couldn't wait to get their mani's and pedi's. The line was out the door around 9 a.m. at Premier Nail Bar."For us to be able to come here today and pamper ourselves and help our local businesses, I think it's really important that we support them and, you know, feel good about yourself. It's nice to get out of the house as well," customer Carole Nunn said.For the owner, this has been a long day coming."Spring and summer are our bread and butter for the year and being closed down during these months in our first year open has been tough and scary. We're happy to be able to open up and let our customers know we're doing everything we can to make them safe," said Blake Hollis, owner of Premier Nail Bar, said.Changes have also been made in the hair world. Tiffany Yvonne and her client were both wearing masks Friday and keeping the novel coronavirus top of mind."It's a blessing that we can get back to work right now. I don't know how long we were going to be able to make it not working, but right now, it's just taking a risk. It's either how much are you willing to risk to go back to work or sit at home and not make any money?" Yvonne asked.It's a valid question, and one countless of Houstonians are asking themselves. While nail shops, tanning salons, hair salons and barbershops have the green light to get back to work, it's recommended both the client and stylist wear masks and six feet of separation is maintained between clients.We did see some folks without masks today, but like with anything, to each his own. Most seem to be able to juggle both: bring in some income and stay as safe as possible."More of the health and safety aspects is what I'm worried about," barber Ken Hicks said.