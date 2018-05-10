Authorities continue investigating explosive device outside Episcopal church in Beaumont

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating a package bomb explosion at a church in Beaumont. (KTRK)

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating a package bomb explosion at a church in Beaumont.

According to the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, a package exploded outside the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church sometime between the end of worship Wednesday evening and the beginning of school Thursday morning.

Reverend Steven Balke, a rector of St. Stephen's, discovered the damage and called the police.

"Everyone is taking this very seriously, especially since there is a school involved," Balke said.

The school Balke mentioned is All Saints Episcopal School, which was put on lockdown. Students were later sent home early.

"A parent gets a text that says there's a bomb at your school, your first instinct is to go run and get them," said parent D'Anna Stelly.

No injuries were reported, but it is still unknown who did it and why.

"There've been no arrests. Local police are working with the ATF and FBI but are saying very little," said Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary.

Last month, an explosive device was located at Starbucks in Beaumont, but it did not detonate.

EMBED More News Videos

'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont



Authorities are not yet saying whether the devices at the Starbucks and the church are related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionexplosives foundBeaumont
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News