WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Pack of dogs maul man to death in Santa Fe
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5190855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Pack of dogs maul man to death in Santa Fe
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
By
Shelley Childers
Related topics:
santa fe
texas news
dog attack
man killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
3 men linked to alleged auto theft ring in Houston
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Houston MetroLift leaves family dog for dead in hit-and-run
YouTuber travels cross country to confront Google: police
Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Show More
Burglar caught in bedroom with sleeping 2-year-old
Human remains found in back yard in 40-year-old case
Teens killed in double homicide had just welcomed new baby
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
HISD employee accused in college admissions cheating scam
More TOP STORIES News