Box truck flips over on North Freeway near League Line in Montgomery County, video shows

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Video sent to ABC13 shows a box truck driving erratically on the North Freeway in Montgomery County before overturning.

It happened Monday morning on the southbound lanes of the freeway near League Line.

It's unclear if the driver was injured or if any charges will be filed.

Video shows the truck go from the far right lane all the way over to the left lane before crashing onto its side and flipping over. Some cars were able to keep going as the truck did not block all lanes.

ABC13 has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for more information.