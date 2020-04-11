1-year-old dies after accidentally ingesting pills in NW Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old is dead after overdosing on pills in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.Deputies responded to reports of an incident in the 6000 block of Longhorn Lane around 10:30 a.m.The child was transported to the hospital where he or she later passed away.Deputies said the child's death is considered an accident at this time and the parents are cooperating.