Woman arrested in Fort Bend Co. in shooting death of bull rider

Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, was arrested in Fort Bend County for the shooting death of bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, who died in Salt Lake City, Utah.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Fort Bend County in the shooting death of 27-year-old bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, better known as Ouncie Mitchell.

Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested on Jan. 3 in Texas, but the killing happened on Sept. 12, 2022 at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to Salt Lake City police, Allen was in Salt Lake City to compete in the Utah State Fair and was staying with Bagley during his stop.

After the fair, the pair went downtown to a bar, where they got into an argument.

Allen went to Bagley's apartment to get his property when she shot him through her front door, police said.

Detectives found Allen with one gunshot wound outside of her apartment.

"We were prepared for the arena. But for him to be taken from us by a gunshot, that was something we couldn't imagine," said Allen's aunt, Kamilah Mitchell.

She was arrested and charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm, but ABC13 is looking into when she got out and traveled back here to southeast Texas, where she's from.

She was arrested and taken into custody again in Fort Bend County.

Allen's grandmother, Mama Mintie, described him as a one of a kind man who loved to ride, love to fish, and was a great dad to his now 5-year-old daughter. He'd come over each year to put up lights and get ready for the holidays, but this go-round, he wasn't there.

"This year was Christmas, but it didn't seem like it was Christmas without Ouncie," Mintie Mitchell said.

Allen's family said they want to make it clear that while he may have had some dealings with her, Bagley was not his girlfriend.

ABC13's Erica Simon spoke to the suspect's mom on the phone.

She believes everything being put out about her daughter is a lie, and she's hired an attorney.

Allen, who was listed as a Fresno, Texas, native on the Professional Bull Riders website, was on the list of Top 33 bull riders in the world.

PBR recently released a statement about Allen.

"Everyone in the bull riding community was shocked and saddened with the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour. He also competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, whose president Valeria Howard-Cunningham has shared our grief. Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. In Ouncie's honor, PBR held a benefit event and auction supporting his daughter that was successful. We thank all of our fans who have participated and supported the Mitchell family."

Allen was set to compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.