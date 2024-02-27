Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

LOS ANGELES -- With the Oscars just ahead, the dash to the awards season finish line has begun. This year's Oscar contenders include big names like Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone, Sterling K. Brown, Emma Stone and more.

While Hollywood gets ready for the show, here's a look back at who triumphed at the Academy Awards 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

2014: The 86th Academy Awards

From left, Lupita Nyong'o, Steve McQueen and the cast and crew of "12 Years a Slave" accept the award for best picture during the Oscars on March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP

With seven wins, "Gravity" took home the most awards at the 2014 Oscars, including best director for Alfonso Cuar ó n, best cinematography, best film editing and best original score, among others.

But the science fiction thriller didn't take home the top prize. That award went to "12 Years A Slave," which made history when Steve McQueen became the first Black British producer to win an Oscar for best picture. The biographical drama also took home best actor for Chiwetel Ejiofor, best supporting actress for Lupita Nyong'o and best adapted screenplay for John Ridley. The film had earned a total of nine nominations.

Top winners from this year included Cate Blanchett as best actress in a leading role for "Blue Jasmine" and an actor sweep for "Dallas Buyers Club," with Matthew McConaughey taking home best actor and Jared Leto grabbing best supporting actor.

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for "Dallas Buyers Club" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles. Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP

Other films celebrated that night included Spike Jonze's "Her" with a best original screenplay win and Disney's "Frozen" winning best animated feature film.

The March 2 telecast was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with host Ellen DeGeneres wowing viewers with a star-studded pizza party and the most epic celebrity selfie ever.

In this handout photo provided by Ellen DeGeneres, she and several celebrities pose for a selfie during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, Calif. Photo credit Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images

Performers included U2, Pharrell Williams, Karen O, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler and Pink.

2004: The 76th Academy Awards

Director Peter Jackson accepts the award for best picture for "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" at the 76th Annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 29. 2004. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Twenty years ago, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" won a record-tying 11 awards, including best director for Peter Jackson and best picture.

"Mystic River" took home two acting awards, with Sean Penn winning best actor in a leading role and Tim Robbins nabbing best actor in a supporting role. Charlize Theron took home best actress in a leading role for "Monster" and Ren é e Zellweger grabbed best actress in a supporting role for "Cold Mountain."

From left to right: Renee Zellweger, Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Charlize Theron are seen with their Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 29, 2004, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Other notable winning films included Sofia Coppola's best original screenplay for "Lost in Translation," Pixar's "Finding Nemo" for best animated feature film, and "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" for best sound editing.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara perform the best original song nominee, "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow" from "A Mighty Wind" at the Oscars on Feb. 29, 2004, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Billy Crystal hosted for the eighth time on Feb. 29 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, which is now known as the Dolby Theatre. Performers included Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, Annie Lennox, and Eugene Levy with Catherine O'Hara.

1994: The 66th Academy Awards

From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Holly Hunter, Anna Paquin, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg are seen at the 66th Academy Awards Monday, March 21 1994 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac

Rewind to the Oscars in 1994, when "Schindler's List" won seven of its 12 nominations, including best picture, best director for Steven Spielberg, best original score for John Williams and best screenplay based on material previously produced or published.

Tom Hanks won best actor for "Philadelphia," Holly Hunter won best actress for "The Piano," Tommy Lee Jones won best supporting actor for "The Fugitive," and an 11-year-old Anna Paquin won best supporting actress for "The Piano."

Actor Tommy Lee Jones holds his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Fugitive" in Los Angeles, March 21, 1994. AP Photo/Douglas Pizac

Other winners included best makeup for "Mrs. Doubtfire," best sound for "Jurassic Park," and best original song for Bruce Springsteen's "Streets Of Philadelphia."

The March 21 telecast took place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, where Whoopi Goldberg hosted for the first time. She was both the first African American to host as well as the first woman to host the telecast solo.

Bruce Springsteen holds his Oscar presented to him by Whitney Houston, right, at the 66th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, March 21, 1994. AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac

Bernadette Peters, Janet Jackson, Neil Young, and Dolly Parton with James Ingram performed during the show.

