Arts & Entertainment

How the Oscars statue is made

BROOKLYN, New York -- It's every actor's dream to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the ultimate movie trophy is prepped and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has been "dressing" Oscar Statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern NY, about two hours out of the city, creates the statues, and then Epner Technology suits Oscar in Laser Gold, originally developed Laser Gold for Xerox and later modified the process for NASA Spacecraft.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help return the Statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Deposited by electroplating, Laser Gold is a pure 24 kt gold that is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, president of Epner Technology, walked Sandy Kenyon through the process.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on how the famous Oscar statues are made.



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrooklynnew york citystatueoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News