Red Carpet rolled out; behind the scenes of Oscars preparations in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Previous Oscar winners will join a group of the biggest stars in the world to present the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday.

Last year's acting winners are coming back so Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis are all expected back, but for the first time in more than a decade, there will also be a substantial number of previous winners in the acting category.

Think of performers like Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, and Michael Keaton.

Oscar's Red Carpet was rolled out Wednesday morning closing one of the busiest blocks in Hollywood so the Oscars could be staged in style.

With just a few days to go until the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the show's producers are feeling good about what they've put together.

"More traditional. More traditional this year I would say for sure. If you look around now you can see the differences from last year and I think every day you'll see it getting a little closer to what everyone considers to be the big Oscars Red Carpet," said Joe Lewis, Oscars Arrivals Producer.

Oscar stands tall looking down on a crimson corridor that is longer and wider than any other.

"I would say this is the biggest. This takes us about a week longer to put in than it does the Grammys which I would say is the next biggest and then everything else kind of falls in line after those two big shows," Lewis said.

Just getting ready for the Oscars ceremony is a show in itself and half the task is making Hollywood Boulevard seem so glamorous.

It's the world's most famous welcome mat and come Sunday, many of the world's biggest stars will cross Oscar's threshold on an evening when the Academy hopes this Red Carpet will serve as a gateway to a night of magic.

Behind these famous individuals are thousands of workers unseen by the public performing all sorts of tasks before host Jimmy Kimmel ever steps on stage.

Altogether, they help make the Oscars the most prestigious and exciting awards show of them all.

