Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes history, Brad Pitt wins 1st acting Oscar, Eminem stuns in surprise performance

The night full of firsts was highlighted by "Parasite" winning best picture, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest Oscar honor. But the ceremony wasn't all glitz and glam, as many stars at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre used the spotlight to unveil deep-seated issues within the industry.
Here are the top moments from this year's unforgettable Oscar awards:
'PARASITE' DOMINATES THE ACADEMY AWARDS
South Korean film "Parasite" took home the prize for best picture during the Oscars shortly after the film won three other awards, including directing for Bong Joon Ho, best international film and best original screenplay.
The dark comedy is centered around income equality's wild influence on two families.
True to its name, "Parasite" simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.
In a year dominated by period epics, "Parasite" beat out other best picture nominees like World War I epic "1917" and Quentin Tarantino's industry-glamorizing "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
BRAD PITT, JOAQUIN PHOENIX SEE NOTABLE WINS
Brad Pitt took home his first acting Oscar for his role as a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood."
Pitt called the win "incredible," praising Tarantino for his originality as well as his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
Pitt told DiCaprio he'd "ride on his coattails any day, man."
Pitt has an Oscar from "12 Years a Slave," which won best picture in 2014.
Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix's win for best actor in "Joker" was his first time ever taking home an Oscar.
He's been nominated several times, including for "Gladiator" in 2001, "Walk the Line" in 2006 and "The Master" in 2013.
This award season, Phoenix has used his acceptance speeches to bring attention to issues within the industry. When he won in the leading actor category at the British Academy Film Awards, Phoenix challenged his peers to confront systemic racism.
His Oscars speech struck a similar tone.
"I have been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance," Phoenix said on Sunday. "And I think that's when we're at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity."
BILLIE EILISH, EMINEM TOP THE OSCAR PERFORMANCES
On the heels of making music history, newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish gave a soulful performance during the In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Academy Awards.
The 18-year-old also performed "Yesterday" by The Beatles alongside her producer-brother Finneas during the portion of the ceremony, which comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's golden age. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short "Dear Basketball," was also included in the segment.
In an unexpected appearance, Slim Shady took to the Oscars stage Sunday.
Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself," a best original song winner in 2003 from the soundtrack to "8 Mile," left many, including Eilish, stunned.
The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn't perform as a nominee in '03. In a tweet after his performance, he referenced the 2003 show: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
STARS CALL OUT SNUBS, FOCUS ON WOMEN'S ACHIEVEMENT
On a night heavily criticized over its lack of recognition for female achievements behind the camera, all eyes were on the women during this year's Oscar ceremony.
In the lead up to the 92nd annual Academy Awards, many in the film industry were outraged that all nominees for directing were, once again, only men. Actress Natalie Portman even made a red carpet fashion statement about the snubs, sporting a Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who weren't nominated in the category.
Throughout the night, presenters made opportunities to bring up the lack of gender equality in the show, or celebrate women's wins.
When Mark Ruffalo presented the nominees for best documentary feature, he noted that four of the films "are directed or co-directed by women."
When Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson joined the stage to present, Weaver said "all women are superheroes."
WHAT'S NEXT?
As awards season comes to a close, you might be wondering what's next for your favorite actors.
Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks to return to his iconic role. But first, Phoenix will star in the drama "C'mon C'mon," to be released later this year.
Leonardo DiCaprio has several films in the works, including two from Martin Scorsese: "Killers of the Flower Moon," also starring Robert De Niro, and a Theodore Roosevelt biopic.
Adam Driver showed off his singing chops in the Oscar-nominated "Marriage Story," and he'll be singing again in the musical "Annette." The drama about a comedian and his opera-singer wife also stars Marion Cotillard and is expected to hit theaters this year.
Brad Pitt is rumored to star opposite Emma Stone in the next film from "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle. "Babylon" will be set during the Golden Age of Hollywood and is expected to be released in December 2021.
Driver is also filming "The Last Duel," alongside director Ridley Scott and Oscar-winning screenwriters and best friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film will hit theaters in January 2021.
As for actresses, Laura Dern has signed on to co-star in "Jurassic World 3" alongside Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. After nearly two decades, Dern will be reviving her original role as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming film, expected to hit theaters in June 2021.
"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron is slated to appear in a pair of action sequels. First up is "Fast & Furious 9," which will be released in May 2020. Theron will reprise her role as a ruthless MI6 agent in "Atomic Blonde 2," which she will also produce.
Saoirse Ronan will star in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," opposite her "Little Women" co-star Timothée Chalamet. The comedy-drama film will hit theaters in July 2020.
Cynthia Erivo will portray the legendary Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha." The eight-part limited series will highlight the immeasurable impact the late singer had on music and culture throughout her long career. The anthology will premiere this Memorial Day.
Erivo also has two sci-fi flicks up next on the docket: "Chaos Walking," starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and "Needle in a Timestack" with Orlando Bloom.
Margot Robbie's latest film "Birds of Prey" just opened in theaters and the actress is already receiving rave reviews for her reprisal of Harley Quinn. Robbie is set to revive the crazy character again in a sequel to "Suicide Squad," expected to come out in 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.