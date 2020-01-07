Careers

Oscar Mayer hiring 'hotdoggers' to drive Wienermobile

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to make some extra cash while driving an iconic piece of history, here is your chance!

Oscar Mayer is hiring 'hotdoggers' to drive the Wienermobile around the country.



The company announced it's looking for recent college grads on the hunt for a new job to be a part of the 2020 class of Hotdoggers.

The 12 full-time, paid, one-year employees will have the opportunity to represent Oscar Mayer in radio and television appearances, grocery store events and charity functions.

There will also be a two-week training session that includes selecting your official Hotdogger name, learning hot dog puns and mastering parallel parking the 27 ft. hot dog on wheels.

The company says it received thousands of resumes for the position last year.

If you're interested, submit your resume and cover letter via email or mail by Friday, Jan. 31 and can reference the official job description.

