Only 10 receive help as thousands apply for Harvey aid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, the city of Houston told 13 Investigates of the thousands of people interested in getting help from a federally-funded program after Hurricane Harvey, only 10 people have completed or are pending construction to their once-flooded homes.

Another three are in loan closing and nine more are pending environmental approval by the Texas General Land Office.

That's a slight increase from the four people who received aid as of June, but with 4,500 households who were invited to apply to one of the city's Homeowner Assistance Program options, many more are still waiting for help.

"When this program came up, we had to discuss whether we were even going to attempt to do that because of the frustration that usually comes with (it)," said Lisa Slagle, of Kingwood.

13 Investigates is following the Slagles through the application process. Hear their story at 10 p.m. on ABC 13.

