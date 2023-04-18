Happy testing! There are some new changes including the test no longer determining if fifth or eight graders move onto the next grade.

STAAR testing begins on Tuesday in the Houston area entirely online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- STAAR testing begins at schools across the Houston area on Tuesday with new changes.

This year the STAAR test is entirely online, there are fewer multiple choice options, and the test no longer determines if fifth or eight graders move onto the next grade.

Eating a balanced breakfast can help your child start the day.

Houston ISD tweeted a video with some tips on how to prepare for test days.

Back in March, Texas Sen. Borris L. Miles expressed his concerns that the state's takeover of HISD would interfere with testing.

"The timing of this is also bothersome because a state takeover would mean major disruptions in the middle of a school year as students are preparing for the STAAR Test, not to mention the numerous of other problems that come with a takeover," he said.

There are still two days left to submit an application for the new HISD board of managers. The Texas Education Agency is accepting applications through Thursday.

The state aims to have a board of managers in place when it takes over the district in June.