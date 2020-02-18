'Ongoing family dispute' leaves 1 dead, deputies say

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found shot to death in Brazoria County after what deputies are calling an ongoing family dispute.It happened around 3 p.m. on Monday near County Road 897 and FM 1462 in Rosharon.Deputies said the call came in as a report of a shooting.They found a victim who is believed to be connected to an ongoing family dispute.Investigators said they've detained the persons of interest. They did not disclose whether those individuals are related to the victim.The incident remains under investigation.