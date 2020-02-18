'Ongoing family dispute' leaves 1 dead, deputies say

By
ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found shot to death in Brazoria County after what deputies are calling an ongoing family dispute.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Monday near County Road 897 and FM 1462 in Rosharon.

Deputies said the call came in as a report of a shooting.

They found a victim who is believed to be connected to an ongoing family dispute.

Investigators said they've detained the persons of interest. They did not disclose whether those individuals are related to the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoria countydeadly shootingshootingperson killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dealership worker in customer's car hit by METRORail, police say
HISD teacher accused of indecency with kindergartner
Astro's 2nd PEDs suspension puts him in danger of lifetime ban
2 dogs found severely emaciated on Houston's south side
Wanted fugitive tampered with ankle monitor, police say
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Boy allegedly tortured by grandparents to be laid to rest in Texas
Show More
Foggy morning drive, evening cold front in Houston
Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe
14 Americans with Coronavirus quarantine transported to Nebraska
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
More TOP STORIES News