Southeast and VCD officers are at 6100 Griggs on a fatal accident. Adult male deceased at the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/LzadqwLMnM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was transported to the hospital where he later died after a fatal accident in Southeast Houston, Houston police said.Around 5:02 p.m. Friday evening, officers were notified about a car accident in the 6100 block on Griggs Rd.Video from Skyeye shows two cars involved in the wreck and part of a food cart damaged.Information on any arrests made and what caused the wreck is unknown.