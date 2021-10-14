disney+ day

Olaf from 'Frozen' getting new series of shorts on Disney+ recounting classic tales

EMBED <>More Videos

Olaf from 'Frozen' getting own series of shorts on Disney+

Olaf is back, just in time for winter - this time in a new series of shorts coming to Disney+ in November.

In "Olaf Presents," Olaf will recount five classic Disney animated stories - "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moana" and "Tangled."

Disney teases: "The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales."

Watch the newly released trailer for "Olaf Presents" in the player above.

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" films, will return to voice the character in these series. It's directed by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and produced by Jennifer Newfield.

"Olaf Presents" will premiere on Disney+ on November 12 as part of the Disney+ Day lineup of new programming. Click here to see what else will be released that day.

SEE ALSO: Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," which will premiere on Disney+ for Disney+ Day on November 12.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozendisneydisney+ daydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Disney+ Day
DISNEY+ DAY
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
'X-Men: The Animated Series' revival is coming to Disney+
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News