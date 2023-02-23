Harris Co. officials address transport of firefighting water from Ohio train derailment to Deer Park

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has confirmed that some of the toxic waste created from that chemical spill will be disposed of by Texas Molecular in Deer Park.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Deer Park company disposing of the toxic waste from the Ohio train derailment says it specializes in this type of process and knows how to get it done safely. Nonetheless, elected officials in Harris County say they're working to ensure the process will be safe.

On Feb. 3, East Palestine, Ohio, was the site of a hazardous chemical spill. Residents of the small town voiced their health and safety concerns weeks later as the clean-up process began.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: Deer Park waste disposal company will house toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment, TCEQ says

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed that some of the toxic waste created from that chemical spill will be disposed of by Texas Molecular in Deer Park, about 1,300 miles away from the hazardous site.

Both Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia released statements on the transport of the toxic water.

Hidalgo said the county has reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency and private company Texas Molecular, where the waste is headed, to get more details on the plan and ensure all safety regulations are followed.

Garcia echoed the safety issues and said his office has also reached out to multiple agencies to ensure the toxic waste is handled correctly.

Texas Molecular did provide a statement with more details, saying it specializes in the disposal of chemical waste and describes the liquid that's being trucked to Deer Park as "firefighting water" - a mix of water and chemicals that was used to put out the massive fire that erupted after the crash.

RELATED: Ohio toxic train derailment: EPA vows to support East Palestine as rail company handles cleanup

The company says the vinyl chloride that burned during the accident is a component in the runoff wastewater but is present in a small amount.

An expert ABC13 spoke to says TM specializes in a method called deep well injection, in which a hole is drilled thousands of feet below the earth's surface, where the waste will be injected.

That expert says if handled properly, there should be no health threat to the deer park community.

A Deer Park resident questions why the toxic waste has to travel so far to be disposed of. "It's foolish to put it on the roadway. We have accidents on a regular basis," she said. "Do they want to have another contamination zone?"

TM says it is regulated by both the EPA and TCEQ.

SEE ALSO: East Palestine residents 'right to be skeptical,' but officials say water, air are safe: OH senator