Officers track down murder suspect in NW Harris Co., open fire at him: HPD

An officer fired their weapon while serving a warrant for a felony suspect at 8430 Antoine in northwest Houston, HPD says. The suspect is in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department sergeant opened fire at a wanted murder suspect who was armed with a gun with an extended magazine, authorities said on Monday.

HPD said neither the suspect nor the officer was hurt during the warrant service at 8340 Antoine Drive, outside of Houston city limits in the Inwood North area.

According to police, 18-year-old Periche Roshal Barley is the suspect in a Feb. 21 shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in the 13600 block of Ella Boulevard in the Greater Greenspoint area.

Investigators received intelligence that led them to the back of an apartment complex on Monday, where officers observed him with a handgun. Police said they gave commands to drop the gun before the officer discharged a service weapon twice, hitting a fence.

HPD said the suspect then obeyed commands and was placed in custody.

The police department's homicide investigators and the Harris County Sheriff's Office, which holds jurisdiction over the scene, were called to investigate.

Police posted on social media an image of what they called the suspect's weapon on the ground with the extended magazine.

"Here is the weapon our officers recovered in the (suspect's) possession. Thankfully, none of our officers were injured," HPD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.