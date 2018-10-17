U.S. & WORLD

Ohio officer lectures boys after fake gun scare: 'I could have killed you'

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer lectures boys after fake gun scare

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
An Ohio police officer's body camera recorded some intense moments while he confronted two boys after getting a call about them having a gun.

It could have been a deadly encounter, one that officers can find themselves in at any moment.

The boys, ages 11 and 13, appeared to have a real gun when Officer Casuccio arrived on the scene, but it turned out to be a BB gun.

Officer Peter Casuccio/ Columbus Police Department: "Do you know why you should be (bleeped out) scared? This is getting kids killed all over the country. That thing looks real bro."

Boy: "I'm so sorry."

Officer Casuccio: "You should be sorry and you should be scared."

The officer says that he was out patrolling on Saturday when a call came in about some boys waving a gun around. When he found them, he drew his service weapon.

He says all he had was an instant to react.

Casuccio said, "It's really what it is. It's a millisecond. And I saw the gun leaving his hand out the corner of my eye. Then I saw it burst into a million pieces on the sidewalk. That's when I realized it was a BB gun."

With body camera rolling, Officer Casuccio keeps talking.

"I could have killed you," he said to the boys. "I want you think about that tonight when you go to bed. You could be gone."

Casuccio says that he has talked with the boys and their parents, hoping to teach them a life lesson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbody camerascaught on videoOhio
U.S. & WORLD
$10M reward offered for new Mexican cartel leader El Mencho
Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs spotted at Fla. golf course
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
MLB clears Astros of cheating over photographing in playoffs
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
Show More
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs spotted at Fla. golf course
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
More News