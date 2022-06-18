Active SWAT scene in SE Houston after officer was shot in leg, police say

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 12800 block of Roydon Dr. Prelim info is a suspect fired at an officer, striking the officer. The officer was transported to an area hospital. No suspect info at this time. Please avoid the area.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/wEfWLUD92N — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unknown suspect allegedly shot an HPD officer on Saturday at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police said.The shooting happened at about 2:11 a.m. at The Parker at Ellington apartment complex on Roydon Drive and Kurland after the officer responded to a call of someone firing a weapon, according to police.Once the officer arrived on the scene, gunshots were heard from inside, and backup was called, police said.While searching for where the gunshots were coming from, a suspect struck the officer in the leg. According to police Chief Troy Finner, it appeared that the officer was shot with an assault rifle.The officer did not fire his weapon, police said.The officer was taken to an area hospital where he suffered injuries to both legs but is said to be in good spirits. He was assigned to the Clear Lake Division and has been with the department for one year.SWAT was called to the area to clear the scene for the suspect, who remains at large."A word to the suspect, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in," said Chief Finner.The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20 to 30s, wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.This is still an active scene and will be updated as more information comes in.