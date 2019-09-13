Officer shot and suspect killed in night of violence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Houston police officer is in guarded condition after he was shot in a gun battle with a suspect during a night of violence.

Gunshots rang out at Tristan Street at Scott Street around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in southeast Houston.

When the smoke cleared, one suspect was dead, a 5-year member of the Houston Police Department was shot three times, and officers had arrested two other suspects. A fourth suspect is still on the run.

The 29-year-old officer, who has not been named, was taken into surgery for three gunshot wounds.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the suspects' crime spree started with a carjacking at the Valero station at 5820 Scott St. near Griggs Road.

Four black men approached the driver of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe and took the vehicle at gunpoint, Acevedo said.

What they didn't know is the Tahoe was out of gas. When the vehicle sputtered to a stop, police say the four suspects abandoned the vehicle at 6200 Tierwester and fled on foot.

About 10 minutes after the carjacking, Acevedo said the suspects held up a priest in a parking lot on Meriburr Lane.

"A priest. You heard that right. A priest in the parking lot was approached by four black males," Acevedo said.

He said the men pulled the trigger twice, but the gun jammed. That is when the priest was beaten. The suspects took his cell phone before taking off.

At 10:21 p.m., after receiving two reports of the suspects, officers in an unmarked unit spotted the men on Tierwester, near a Chase Bank.

Officers chased the suspects, still running on foot. About five minutes later, an officer exchanged gunfire with a male suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It does appear they were on a violent spree, but of these four, two are in custody, one is DOA and one is on the run," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Investigators say they are not sure if one or two officers opened fire on the suspects.

Acevedo said early Friday, with Mayor Turner standing by his side, that he is tired of the gun violence facing Houstonians, and especially law enforcement.

"I don't want to hear from politicians tomorrow about how much they care about my cop. If they aren't here to talk to us about solutions, don't bother showing up at the Houston Police Department," Acevedo said. "We speak out, and either you do something or don't show up. We don't need you here if you're just going to say universal background checks that help keep guns in the hands of law-abiding Americans of sound mind is not for Texas or this country."



