POLICE OFFICER SHOT

San Antonio police officer shot after driver says he allegedly cut him off

San Antonio police officer shot after driver says he allegedly cut him off (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
San Antonio police say road rage led to a shootout that sent a veteran officer and two other people to the hospital.

The police chief in San Antonio says a driver became upset when the off-duty officer allegedly cut him off last night.

Both men pulled into a parking lot where the police chief says the other driver immediately opened fire.

The officer grabbed his weapon and fired back. He was shot six times.

Police say the other driver was shot, and a woman in his car was grazed. All three people are expected to survive.
