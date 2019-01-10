HPD officers are on the scene of a shooting at 7711 Greenstone where an officer has discharged their weapon while serving a warrant. A female was struck and is being transported to an area hospital. Further information will be provided at the scene. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 10, 2019

Police say a woman was injured and a dog was shot while HPD helped the FBI serve a federal search warrant at a house in the 7700 block of Greenstone in southeast Houston.The 22-year-old woman was inside the home along with a suspect, who was wanted on drug charges and assault on a federal agent.When officers arrived to serve the warrant, the suspect had an aggressive German Shepherd with him.Investigators say he put the dog in the house.Then a woman came out of the home with the dog, and officials say the animal charged at them.An officer opened fire, shooting the dog.Authorities say the woman was hit in the arm with shrapnel. They're now investigating whether she released the dog on police on purpose.If she did it intentionally, police say she will be charged.The woman was taken to Southeast Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. There's no word on her condition.The wanted man is in custody.The dog is still alive and will be taken by animal control. It's unclear if the animal will be put down.