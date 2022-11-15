Suspect shot by officer near southeast Houston apartment complex, police say

SkyEye was over the scene of a shooting in southeast Houston where an officer with another agency shot a man, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by an officer near an apartment complex in southeast Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police said they received a call about a shooting involving an officer at about 2 p.m. at 5918 Schroeder Road.

An officer with another agency shot a suspect who was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

The officer is not injured, according to police.

SkyEye arrived over the scene to find law enforcement from several agencies blocking streets at Griggs Road between Marin Luther King Boulevard and Calhoun Road.

In addition to the Houston Police Department, Harris County Pct. 7 deputies and Pearland police were dispatched to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is working on getting the latest information at the scene. Updates to this case can be found in this article.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.