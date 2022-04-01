Suspect fires at Humble police after traffic stop and flees scene, Harris County officials say

@HCSOTexas units/Investigators are responding to an Officer-Involved Shooting at 9387 FM 1960. Preliminary info: Humble PD traffic stop. The traffic stop subject discharged a weapon at the officer & the officer returned fire. No reported injuries to the officer. Suspect fled 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xRO9ifTRay — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 1, 2022

NOW - POLICE PERIMETER SET



Heavy police presence near FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park Blvd.



Constable Mark Herman's Office is assisting the Humble Police Department in searching for a suspect who shot towards a Humble Officer and fled on foot into an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/3W73sda9cq — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 1, 2022

A suspect opened fire on Humble police officers during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 9387 FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park, where authorities said the incident happened.The sheriff said in a tweet that the suspect fired at an officer, and the officer shot back.No one was injured, but the suspect got away.There is an active search underway.