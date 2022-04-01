Suspect fires at Humble police after traffic stop and flees scene, Harris County officials say

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 9387 FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park, where authorities said the incident happened.
The sheriff said in a tweet that the suspect fired at an officer, and the officer shot back.
No one was injured, but the suspect got away.
There is an active search underway.
This story is developing.
@HCSOTexas units/Investigators are responding to an Officer-Involved Shooting at 9387 FM 1960. Preliminary info: Humble PD traffic stop. The traffic stop subject discharged a weapon at the officer & the officer returned fire. No reported injuries to the officer. Suspect fled 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xRO9ifTRay— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 1, 2022
NOW - POLICE PERIMETER SET— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 1, 2022
Heavy police presence near FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park Blvd.
Constable Mark Herman's Office is assisting the Humble Police Department in searching for a suspect who shot towards a Humble Officer and fled on foot into an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/3W73sda9cq