Suspect fires at Humble police after traffic stop and flees scene, Harris County officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

A suspect opened fire on Humble police officers during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of 9387 FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park, where authorities said the incident happened.

The sheriff said in a tweet that the suspect fired at an officer, and the officer shot back.

No one was injured, but the suspect got away.

There is an active search underway.

This story is developing.

Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
2 men charged with capital murder in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
Houston's Arab American community hopes for more recognition
I-10 Katy Fwy to close all eastbound lanes this weekend
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Galveston
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
After COVID-19 hiatus Thurgood Marshall swim team makes huge comeback
Show More
New technology will allow officers to hear 911 calls in real time
Houstonians hoping for relief from Biden's plan to combat gas prices
Suspect in stabbing of off-duty Surfside officer arrested after chase
Man accused in 2 murders out on $1M bond, records show
Bellaire HS baseball coach on leave over racism allegations
More TOP STORIES News