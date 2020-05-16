Stabbing suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Houston involving a police officer responding to reports of a stabbing.



It happened some time after 10 a.m. in the 8500 block of Braeswood Blvd. near Gessner.

An elderly woman was reported to be stabbed at the store, according to Houston police. An officer confronted a person who had a knife before shots were fired, HPD said.

The woman died after being taken to a hospital.

Saturday's shooting death is the fifth fatality involving HPD officers since April 21.

On Thursday in southeast Houston, a 30-year-old man died in a shooting with police. Officers were called to Scott Street near Corder for reports of a suspicious person with a firearm.

SEE MORE: Suspect dies after multiple shots fired in officer-involved shooting in SE Houston

On May 8, an HPD officer pulled over 48-year-old Adrian Medearis for speeding on the North Freeway. During a struggle, Medearis took control of the officer's Taser, forcing the officer to fire four rounds, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said. Medearis died after he was hit at least twice.

Police say the officer's body cam and dash cam were recording during the incident.

It was a call about a man firing a gun in east Houston on April 27 that ended with a man dead in an exchange of shots with officers. The man involved called 911 and told dispatchers, "I'm reloading my piece, and I'm ready for ya'll."

SEE MORE: Man dies after police shootout at his home in E. Houston

A 14 minute incident in east Houston on April 21 ended with the death of Nicholas Chavez, a 27-year-old father of three. Chavez ignored commands, threatened officers, and stabbed himself before shots were fired, police said.

SEE MORE: Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in east Houston

In 2019, eight people were killed in 21 officer-involved shootings, according to statistics from the City of Houston.
