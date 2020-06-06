Mayor Turner and Chief Acevedo address recent officer-involved shootings in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo will address the public on Saturday afternoon after eight officer-involved shootings were reported in the city during the month of May.A group of community activists is calling on Houston police to release the body camera video from the recent officer-involved shootings.Community members have said Acevedo promised transparency after the shootings."We pay for those body cams," said Shelby Stewart, a civil rights activist. "We pay for those vehicles and we pay for Chief Acevedo's salary. What's on those cameras deserves to be seen by the public. That should be our right."ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg talked with Acevedo last week, asking him, "Is it time to show Houstonians more of how you come to your conclusions (on officer-involved shootings)?""Absolutely," the chief replied. "I've talked to the DA about that and we're going to come up with a plan here because I think transparency breeds trust."The family members of loved ones involved in recent officer-involved shooting incidents in the city will also be present at the news conference on Saturday.