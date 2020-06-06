Society

Mayor Turner and Chief Acevedo address recent officer-involved shootings in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo will address the public on Saturday afternoon after eight officer-involved shootings were reported in the city during the month of May.

A group of community activists is calling on Houston police to release the body camera video from the recent officer-involved shootings.

Community members have said Acevedo promised transparency after the shootings.

"We pay for those body cams," said Shelby Stewart, a civil rights activist. "We pay for those vehicles and we pay for Chief Acevedo's salary. What's on those cameras deserves to be seen by the public. That should be our right."

ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg talked with Acevedo last week, asking him, "Is it time to show Houstonians more of how you come to your conclusions (on officer-involved shootings)?"

"Absolutely," the chief replied. "I've talked to the DA about that and we're going to come up with a plan here because I think transparency breeds trust."

The family members of loved ones involved in recent officer-involved shooting incidents in the city will also be present at the news conference on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father charged with murder in 5-year-old death in crash
Tropical Storm Warnings issued for eastern Louisiana
Name 'George Floyd' painted over iconic 'Be Someone' sign
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
DC expects city's largest protest since George Floyd's death
Woman struck with bullet watching TV in apartment
State stops using lab after 'abnormal' COVID-19 test results
Show More
Protest organizer: Dozens of armed bystanders tried to 'intimidate us'
Hot and mostly dry as Cristobal marches towards Louisiana
High school George Floyd attended will hold vigil in his honor
HS football star killed in crash that ripped BMW in half
School coach teaches respect after George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News