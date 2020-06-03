ABC13 hosts 'Police & Our Communities of Color' town hall

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police

Assistant Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police

Trae Tha Truth, musical rapper and local community activist

Bun B, musical rapper and local community activist

Dr. Howard Henderson, director, Center for Justice Research, Texas Southern University

Ashton P. Woods, community activist

Councilwoman Arnetta Murray, City of Iowa Colony

Marcus Davis, Houston restaurateur and entrepreneur

Leigh Jackson, march attendee

ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presented a one-hour virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall addressed the historic tension between the police and minority groups.The special took a closer look at police issues that have extended from the Civil Rights Movement to current times, where images of George Floyd's arrest have been shared around the world.