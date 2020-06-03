ABC13 hosts 'Police & Our Communities of Color' town hall

Hosted by ABC13's Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover, the town hall addressed the historic tension between the police and minority groups.
The special took a closer look at police issues that have extended from the Civil Rights Movement to current times, where images of George Floyd's arrest have been shared around the world.
Town hall panelists included:
- Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
- Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police
- Assistant Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police
- Trae Tha Truth, musical rapper and local community activist
- Bun B, musical rapper and local community activist
- Dr. Howard Henderson, director, Center for Justice Research, Texas Southern University
- Ashton P. Woods, community activist
- Councilwoman Arnetta Murray, City of Iowa Colony
- Marcus Davis, Houston restaurateur and entrepreneur
- Leigh Jackson, march attendee