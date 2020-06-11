Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting: 'We want to see the video'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even as Houston's mayor is creating a task force to decide who can view police body cam video from an officer-involved shooting, a family is asking that after six months, one of them be allowed to see the final moments of 18-year-old Davion Edison's life.Edison and two passengers were pulled over during a traffic stop on Dec. 30.The car they were in came back as stolen during a carjacking. That's when a chase began that went into the city of Houston.According to HPD, both Pasadena and Houston patrol units went after the fleeing car. Edison, who was driving, stopped on Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston. The two passengers got out and ran, but were caught by police.Edison drove away, but crashed into a Pasadena patrol unit and then ran away.According to the police report, he fired at least one shot at officers while ignoring commands to drop his gun.When he turned toward the four officers, he was shot and killed.Since then, Edison's family has asked to see the body cam video.They said they were told to go through the Texas Attorney General's Office, but recently, his aunt and guardian, Lovie Williams Linzer, was told she could view it on Thursday.But, she received an email on Monday from the homicide division that stated that wouldn't happen."Due to the events of this week, and the Chief's schedule, he is unable to meet with you until next week," the email read.She was told to expect a call from Houston police on Monday to reschedule."We've been waiting for six months," Linzer said. "It's coming to me [as] not trusting and trust is a big deal. You trust the police and the chief, and you feel this is a place of trust. When you don't have trust, you don't have anything."According to HPD, families of several other people killed in recent officer-involved shootings have been allowed to view body cam video.Several appeared at a news conference last week with the mayor and HPD Chief Art Acevedo, and none of the families wanted the videos made public for their children and other family members to see.Linzer has retained community activist' Quanell X to represent her."Chief Acevedo's administration promised she could see the video," said Quanell.When asked if a rescheduling would suffice, he said, "No. They're denying us the right to see it and they said we could see it [on Thursday], and promised us in writing we could and then you changed your mind. That's wrong."Edison's aunt said, "I can't keep doing this. I know this isn't your family, it's mine. I want justice and I won't stop."The Houston police department released the following statement: