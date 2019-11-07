Officer severely burned in Christmastime crash surprised with new car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5345211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer John Daily spent half the year in the hospital and said he's ready to continue his recovery and fight drunk driving.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An injured Houston police officer received a new vehicle that couldn't come at a better time.Last Christmas Eve, Officer John Daily was severely injured after a suspected drunk driver slammed into his vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.Daily was saved by his partner, who pulled him from the burning vehicle."I'm doing a lot better," Daily told ABC13 on Wednesday. "I'm standing. I'm walking. I'm not in a wheelchair. I'm not using a walker or cane. I've gotten up to jog."After suffering burns to 90 percent of his body, the officer was on the verge of a comeback. That was until another accident got in the way."Someone was driving my truck, and it was involved in an accident. So I've been on the hunt for another vehicle," Daily said.The hunt came to an end Wednesday. Surrounded by his brothers in blue, insurance provider Geico presented Daily with an early Christmas gift at its Katy location.It's part of the recycled rides program, in which Caliber Collision and its partners have donated nearly 350 vehicles to military veterans and first-responders. Daily's new set of wheels is packed with more than a great radio."There are gifts in there that hit home," Daily explained. "For example, I'm getting a therapy dog, and there are dog toys in there."The man who saved Daily's life was also there. Officer Alonzo Reid received recognition from Geico."(Reid) pulled me out of the car, and I guess he got me into another one," Daily said.It's a bond forever forged in fire, and one that still burns in Daily to get back to work.