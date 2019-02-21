Bizarre chase involving man screaming expletives out of stolen ambulance in NE Harris Co.

Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase in northeast Harris County.

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a Kingwood hospital and led authorities on a chase in the emergency vehicle early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:34 a.m.

Humble police started chasing after him, then Houston police got involved along with Harris County sheriff's deputies.

They chased him through Atascocita into Huffman and down FM 2100 where it finally ended and he was arrested.

Houston police tweeted that officers deployed the spike strips during the chase.


The suspect is heard on audio from the EMS radio yelling, "You little brain washed (expletives). God's got the microphone now. Obey your God or die."
EMS audio of man in stolen ambulance



Eyewitness News talked to a man who described to us moments before the chase.

Stede Grissom said he heard the suspect yelling outside of his house and tearing up mailboxes on his street, including his.

"He was uprooting mailboxes with a steel pipe and concrete," Stede Grissom said.

The suspect was taken to Kingwood Medical Center after residents said they called police about the disruption in the neighborhood, and that's when he left the hospital with the ambulance, authorities say.

Grissom said he later saw officers chasing that ambulance and witnessed the suspect pop his head out and scream, "praise Jesus brother."

Grissom said the suspect even stuck his arm out to give him a fist bump.

"It's weird. I don't know what to think," Grissom said.

There's no word yet on what charges the man will face.

