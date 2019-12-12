New York City college student stabbed to death during mugging in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death during a mugging in a New York City park.Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College in Manhattan, was approached by a group of teens who demanded her property around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Morningside Park. They then stabbed her several times in the torso and fled the scene on foot.She was found collapsed on the sidewalk by a school security guard and pronounced dead at the hospital.Our sister station WABC-TV in New York reported that a group of teenagers were being questioned Thursday morning. So far, no arrests have been made.Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock released a statement that read, in part: