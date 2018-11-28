Number of Texas teacher misconduct cases increases again

EMBED </>More Videos

Number of Texas teacher misconduct cases increases again

TEXAS --
State officials say the number of Texas teachers accused of engaging in romantic relationships with students has increased for the 10th consecutive year.

The Texas Education Agency in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 1 opened 429 cases of improper relationships, a number representing a 42 percent increase from the previous year and the largest one-year jump in at least a decade.

Doug Phillips, head of teacher investigations for TEA, told a legislative panel Tuesday that the significant increase is largely due to a new state law that expands the requirements for who must report misconduct.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the law also requires school districts to set policies for students and teachers when it comes to texting, emailing and using social media and other electronic communication.

SEE MORE:
Schoolhouse scandals: Recent cases of educators accused

Teacher-student sex crimes: Recent convictions in the Houston area

RARE INSIGHT: What causes teachers to sleep with their students?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
misconductteachereducationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Father Manuel sex abuse allegations
Father arrested after driving drunk and crashing with son in car
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
Body found believed to be kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Show More
TSU officials give 'all clear' after bomb threat
Man shoots son after fight over kneeling athletes: Police
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
League City couple accused of starving 4-year-old girl
Day care worker sentenced to 70 years for smothering infant
More News