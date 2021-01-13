COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Hermann's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann is teaming up with NRG Park to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic this week.

The clinic will be open Thursday, Jan. 14, until Sunday, Jan. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During this four-day event, Memorial Hermann plans to vaccinate approximately 13,000 people who are 65 or older, which is based on the state's vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines. The clinic is only available for those who are pre-registered to get the vaccine.

"Because of the limited number of vaccines, individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation, or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation, will not be vaccinated," read a statement published on Memorial Hermann's website.

Individuals who have been invited to participate in this event include active, established Memorial Hermann Medical Group patients who are 65 or older, those who have an established relationship with the hospital system and are 65 or older, and members of the general community who are 65 or older.

"We remain committed to expanding our vaccination capacity by adding more locations and more appointments as quickly as possible," read the statement. "We also hope to host more events like this in the near future as we continue to make vaccination available to all those who are eligible, and eventually to all patients and members of the community."

Vaccination is by appointment only for those who qualify under state guidelines and walk-ins will not be accommodated.

You can also check with your primary care provider and local pharmacy, or the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 vaccine availability map.



