NRA cancels annual meetings in Houston due to COVID

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Rifle Association won't be having any meetings in Houston soon due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the city.According to a tweet posted by the NRA on Tuesday, the group is canceling its 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits, which includes all events and meetings planned in Houston."We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas," read the statement. "We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision."The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits were scheduled to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Labor Day weekend.It was set to begin Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5.It typically brings out thousands of people who participate in various NRA-organized events, meetings and social gatherings. It also includes the large exhibit space that features the latest in firearms and accessories.According to the NRA's statement, the group's Celebration of Freedom in Louisville is still scheduled to go on in May 2022."In the meantime, [the NRA] will support many other NRA local events and smaller gatherings - in a manner that is protective of our members and celebrates our Second Amendment freedom," read the statement.Meanwhile, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who has been warning residents of the rise in COVID cases and has been pushing vaccinations, responded to the NRA's tweet, saying "Sending thoughts and prayers."For more information on the NRA's announcement,