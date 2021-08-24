NRA

NRA cancels annual meetings in Houston due to COVID

EMBED <>More Videos

NRA cancels annual meetings in Houston due to COVID

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Rifle Association won't be having any meetings in Houston soon due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the city.

According to a tweet posted by the NRA on Tuesday, the group is canceling its 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits, which includes all events and meetings planned in Houston.

"We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas," read the statement. "We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision."



The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits were scheduled to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Labor Day weekend.

It was set to begin Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5.

It typically brings out thousands of people who participate in various NRA-organized events, meetings and social gatherings. It also includes the large exhibit space that features the latest in firearms and accessories.

According to the NRA's statement, the group's Celebration of Freedom in Louisville is still scheduled to go on in May 2022.

"In the meantime, [the NRA] will support many other NRA local events and smaller gatherings - in a manner that is protective of our members and celebrates our Second Amendment freedom," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who has been warning residents of the rise in COVID cases and has been pushing vaccinations, responded to the NRA's tweet, saying "Sending thoughts and prayers."



For more information on the NRA's announcement, visit the NRA website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicnrapandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19guns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NRA
NRA announces 2022 dates for annual meetings in Houston
Former NRA leader blasts organization in new book
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News