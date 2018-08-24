Rhodes School Northshore campus shut down for fire and safety violations

The Rhodes School Northshore campus was forced to shut its doors on Friday.

A Northshore-area school has been shut down after extensive fire and safety violations were found Wednesday by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The Rhodes School Northshore campus was forced to shut its doors by the Texas Education Agency on Friday after investigators said numerous violations endangered the health, safety and welfare of its students.

The fire marshal's office said it found blocked exits, numerous electrical issues, and most concerning, a lack of fire sprinklers and fire alarms.

"My number one priority is the safety and security of the children that attend this unsafe school," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.

The TEA has suspended the school's authority to operate the Northshore campus, pending corrections and compliance with current fire code requirements.
