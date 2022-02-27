car chase

Carjacking suspect shot by officers after car chase in northeast Houston, investigators say

Carjacking leads to car chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car chase began after a carjacking suspect fled in northeast Houston, according to Houston police.

The chase ended just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Road with officers shooting the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.



This is an ongoing investigation. See back for more information.

