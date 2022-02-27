Carjacking suspect shot by officers after car chase in northeast Houston, investigators say

The chase ended just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Road with officers shooting the suspect, according to police.
The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Rd in NE Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2022
Prelim info is a carjacking suspect was shot by officers. Suspect transported to a hospital. No officers hurt. Further info will come from the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/OeiUnGhQJI
This is an ongoing investigation.
