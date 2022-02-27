Carjacking suspect shot by officers after car chase in northeast Houston, investigators say

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Rd in NE Houston.



Prelim info is a carjacking suspect was shot by officers. Suspect transported to a hospital. No officers hurt. Further info will come from the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/OeiUnGhQJI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car chase began after a carjacking suspect fled in northeast Houston, according to Houston police.The chase ended just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Road with officers shooting the suspect, according to police.The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.This is an ongoing investigation. See back for more information.