North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes in face: Medical examiner

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man died after his e-cigarette exploded in his face.

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A medical examiner says a North Texas man was killed when an e-cigarette exploded in his face.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office reports 24-year-old William Brown of Fort Worth died Jan. 29, two days after a vaporizer pen he was using at an e-cigarette shop in nearby Keller exploded. The medical examiner says shrapnel from the explosion severed his left carotid artery and peppered his skull.

A similar incident also killed a Florida man last May. Officials said 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia of St. Petersburg died when his exploding vape pen sent two fragments into his skull. He also suffered burns on about 80 percent of his body. The death was ruled an accident.

SEE ALSO: Houston men burned by e-cigarette explosions suing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsvapingexplosionTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
2 arrested for stealing at least 50 iPhones at Verizon
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Sutherland Springs victims and families can sue Academy
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Marie Kondo trend filling consignment stores with clothes
Show More
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Houston Astros to load up Spring Training gear on Tuesday
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
Dodgers fan dies after being hit by foul ball in 2018
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
More News