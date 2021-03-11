Harris County Attorney's Office suing TxDOT over I-45 expansion project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a project that's received criticism before and now the Harris County leaders are stepping in.Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Judge Hidalgo and Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee are scheduled to hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. to demand TxDOT take residents and the environment into consideration as part of their plans expanding I-45.On Thursday, Menefee filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in order to stop the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which expands I-45, until changes are made.The North Houston Highway Improvement Project calls for I-45 to be lifted from its current route to follow U.S. 59. The freeway will flow along the east side of the Central Business District and pair up with I-10 before splitting off north to continue its current path.TxDOT and Houston city officials say the plan gets people out of single cars, will improve quality of life, and even decrease freeway crashes by 30%.But the Harris County attorney's office is asking TxDOT to properly consider the impacts as families could be displaced."The I-45 expansion will displace families in more than 1,000 homes," County Attorney Menefee said in a release. "It will also displace businesses, reduce parkland, and significantly impact the quality of life for folks living nearby. We are not taking this lightly, and Harris County residents deserve a fair process that addresses these issues."According to officials, the cost of the project is $7 billion.Hidalgo also weighed in and stated TxDOT's vision lacked innovation and creative thinking."Instead, this proposal relies on an antiquated approach that continues the counterproductive legacy of freeway expansions that unnecessarily harm families and businesses and ultimately fail to improve our quality of life. Throwing more concrete at this problem is not going to solve it," Hidalgo said.