Surveillance video shows moment driver slams into multiple cars on Lee Road after being shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County investigators are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in north Houston, causing a dangerous chain reaction that also injured two bystanders.

Surveillance video captured the shocking crash at the 14200 block of Lee Road on Wednesday evening.

Video shows the car racing down the street and slamming into three other vehicles.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver had been shot several times while inside his car at the Haverstock Hills apartments.

The driver made it just over half a mile down Lee Road before crashing and was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One driver was seen on video quickly getting out to help after the crash. Other drivers were seen pulling over, too.

According to the sheriff, two drivers were taken to the hospital. At least one of them has been released.

