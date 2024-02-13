HRC Houston getting ready for dinner amid slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Co-chairs for Human Rights Campaign Houston's annual dinner explained why their work in the LGBTQ+ community is so personal, especially this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Human Rights Campaign Houston, it's already shaping up to be a busy year.

The nonprofit, which advocates for equality in the LGBTQ+ community, is tracking more than 220 bills in Texas alone.

HRC said more than half could cause potential harm to LGBTQ+ Texans.

Rey Ocanas, who is raising two adopted sons with his husband in Houston, said he's watching these issues very closely.

"All of these attacks against the LGBTQIA community is very personal," Ocanas said. "There's no reason any of us should feel like we don't have the same rights as others, like we should be in danger just for being ourselves or who we love."

As one of the co-chairs for the HRC Houston Dinner on April 6, Ocanas knows it's also important to remember the progress that's been made within the community.

Established in 1980, HRC has been on the forefront of advancing LGBTQ+ rights, and played a big role in bringing marriage equality to all 50 states.

Between coalition-building and persuading politicians to support inclusive lawmaking, he and HRC Houston board member Chris Barry are also turning their attention on celebrating - even amid growing tensions during this presidential election year.

"We are trying to be a voice, to find the joy within the LGBTQIA+ community," Barry said.

HRC Houston's 2024 dinner at the Marriott Marquis downtown will honor local and nationally-recognized leaders who are making a difference in the community.

Barry said the gala attracts hundreds to not only reflect and mobilize, but to have fun, too.

"It's a moment to dress up, get together, have fun and there's great entertainment," Ocanas added.

There is still time to secure your tickets. Visit the Human Rights Campaign Houston website for more information, and to learn how to volunteer.