Lance McCullers Jr., Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam join the show

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- David and Raheel have a star-studded show today. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. joins the show to talk about helping Houstonians hurting from the winter storm. They will also look at the 2021 Astros season.

In the second half of the show, reggaetón superstar, Nicky Jam, joins the show to discuss his new album set to drop in March. They also discuss his new song with Romeo Santos. You'll want to tune in as they also discuss Bad Bunny, J. Balvin and the state of reggaetón.
