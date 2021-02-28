Sports

No Layups: Just how bad are the Rockets? And what are macronutrients?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Join David and Raheel for a fun discussion about balancing the sun of Spring training, the reality of the Houston Rockets and the situations Houston Texans face.

They go into depth how bad things are for the teams, plus they welcome fitness and nutrition guru Jason Phillips to the show.

Wanda Vision also keeps getting better and better as it creeps closer to the finale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketsnflnbafootballhouston texansnutritionbasketballsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 people shot in NW Houston road rage incident
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Former Houston Texan Louis Nix found dead
Nurse waits for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
US panel endorses 3rd vaccine option from J&J
Mayor Turner, organizations provide 3K people with food and water
Show More
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
3 cops injured in possible explosion after call to search vacant home: Police
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
More TOP STORIES News