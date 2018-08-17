HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Friends and family will hold a benefit Friday for a 15-year-old boy who was robbed, shot and killed.
It's set to happen on the same day that all three of Bryan Escalante's suspected killers appeared in court.
Jashon Freeman, 18, Jacorey Randolph, 19, and Albert Edmond, 18, have all been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police say the suspects got into an altercation with Escalante in the parking lot of the Innsbruck Lemoyne Apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to court documents, Edmond shot him multiple times as he walked away. Escalante's family says the suspects took his wallet and his black iPhone 5S, which did not have a cover.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Escalante dead in the parking lot. Witnesses told police the suspects left the scene in a black BMW.
Hours later, Spring Valley police pulled over the suspects' car for a traffic violation after Houston police broadcasted the description.
Edmond was identified as the driver. He was already wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harris County after allegedly threatening someone with an assault rifle.
He has been charged in the case. All three suspects were arrested after being pulled over.
The BMW they were in was impounded. Officers found six grams of marijuana individually bagged inside the vehicle, along with 20 Xanax pills, five cell phones, spent shell casings and bloody clothing.
One of the phones matched the description of Escalante's phone. There were also several missed calls and texts in Spanish from Escalante's family.
CAPITAL MURDER: 3 teens standing are charged w shooting, killing Bryan Escalante, 15, on Wednesday. NEW: Albert Edmond (white tee) pulled the trigger—according to court docs. #abc13 https://t.co/TMyvsvtyam pic.twitter.com/vymJwnzkWU— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 17, 2018
Family members say Escalante was just one week away from his 16th birthday.
His aunt said Bryan had just helped his mother with laundry and then got a text from a friend and left. The next thing they knew Escalante was shot.
"I ask you to keep his family in your prayers, his family is devastated. His mom, destroyed," said his aunt, Brenda Preciado.
Edmond, Freeman and Randolph have no bond.
His family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
A barbecue fundraiser will be held Friday at 4601 Sherwood Ln. near building seven. They will be selling plates for $10.
