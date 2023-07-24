These lawyers are trading in their dockets for roles in "The Law Files," an original musical comedy coming to The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in August.

Houston lawyers to raise money for charities by staging new sci-fi musical spoof at Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This isn't another lawyer joke, but you could still get a laugh out of it.

Some of Houston's brightest legal minds will ditch the courtroom in August for the chance to take center stage at The Hobby Center, and it's all for a good cause.

The nonprofit Night Court will present its original musical comedy, "The Law Files," August 16-19 at Zilkha Hall, featuring lawyers entertaining for charity.

"We poke fun at pop culture, politics, Houston stories... we poke fun a lot at ourselves," producer Tara Taheri told ABC13.

This year, Night Court tapped award-winning director Dr. Bobby Linhart to helm the sci-fi themed romp, with send-ups of "The X-Files," "Stranger Things," "Men in Black," and Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"It'll also feature some of the greatest hits of the '80s and '90s, including the Beastie Boys and the Eurythmics, so I think it'll be very exciting," Taheri said.

Proceeds from the annual show benefit Houston charities that provide free legal services to people in need, including AVDA, The Beacon, Child Advocates, Houston Area Women's Center Children's Court Services, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, Lone Star Legal Aid Military Veterans Unit, and South Texas College of Law Houston Legal Clinics.

As an added benefit, Taheri said "The Law Files" are approved for two hours of Ethics CLE credits, for attorneys seeking compliance with their legal education.

For tickets, visit Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' website here.

Hobby Center is located at 800 Bagby, in Downtown Houston.